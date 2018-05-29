Just months after giving the best man speech at his brother's wedding, Matthew Lewis of 'Harry Potter' fame has been giving yet another speech - this time as a groom! He has just recently wed his girlfriend of two years Angela Jones in what we imagine to be a thoroughly romantic setting as they were lucky enough to be in Italy.

Matthew Lewis at the premiere of 'Me Before You'

The Leeds-born 28-year-old, who played Neville Longbottom in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise, is finally off the market - to the disappointment of his many female fans who have watched him blossom into a handsome hunk of a man (sparking the media to coin the term 'Longbottoming') over the years.

He joked about the nuptials in a post on Twitter yesterday (May 28th 2018), which came alongside a photo of the bride and groom walking arm-in-arm in a very green garden. Angela looked the classic beauty in a fitted white gown with a lace top and a matching bunch of white flowers.

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

'Not only did I miss Arctic Monkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming', he quipped.

His brother, 'Emmerdale' star Anthony Lewis, also posted a shot himself with the happy couple on Instagram alongside the caption: 'Go on son. Brilliant weekend. Huge love and congratulations.'

Matthew and Angela were later snapped honeymooning on the beach of Portofino on the Italian Riviera. The couple have been together since January 2016, when they met at a Wizarding World event held at Universal Studios in Orlando where she worked as an event planner.

Angela was going through a divorce at the time, but became engaged to Matthew just four months after it was finalised, in November 2016. 'They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away', a source told Daily Mail at the time.