Critically-acclaimed Netflix original series 'The Crown' came under fire a little earlier this year, when it was revealed Matt Smith was paid a higher wage for his role as the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip in the show than fellow lead Claire Foy, who stepped into the shoes of a young Queen Elizabeth II.

Matt Smith played Prince Philip in seasons 1-2 of 'The Crown'

Left Bank Pictures - the production company behind the series - previously said that Smith's lead role in 'Doctor Who' is what led to him being able to charge more for his services than Foy. They later confirmed that anybody who played the Queen would not have anybody else in the cast on a higher wage than them.

Now, Smith has been addressing the controversy, and is happy to see movements being made behind-the-scenes to ensure pay is equal across genders.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said: "Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all.

“I support her completely, and I’m pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what’s needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries."

Exactly how the situation panned out hasn't been public knowledge, so we're unsure if Foy was given a late pay cheque or if something else happened entirely. It may even be that Smith is simply referring to the fact that it has been brought to light, and that any future seasons will see the actress taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II taking home the highest wage.

Whatever the case may be, it's good that any lead actress in 'The Crown' will now be leading the pay. Let's hope Left Bank Pictures stick to their promises!

'The Crown' seasons 1-2 are available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more season 3 news as and when we get it.