The DC Extended Universe has been in a state of limbo since Ben Affleck shocked the masses by walking away from the director's chair for The Batman, though things seem to be getting themselves back on track. Matt Reeves stepped in as director, and with his latest feature-length 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' being over and done with, it means he can now move onto pastures new.

Reeves has been evasive on just what he has planned for The Batman, but in a recent MTV interview, he explained he planned on moving away from the script that Geoff Johns and Affleck had previously planned, saying: "It's a new story. It's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool."

It goes to show just how devoted to War For The Planet Of The Apes Reeves has been given the little information we know so far. Even Reeves knows little on the new Batman project as he explained that the casting process had not yet begun: "[on how the process is going] No, no, no. The whole thing is just; Truly, I've not been doing anything other than working on Planet for the Apes."

Reeves did reveal just how he came on board to the DC project describing that Warner Bros. asked to meet about a 'general' project, before Reeves finally accepted, after delaying the interview for a while to focus on Planet of the Apes. However, upon the meeting, Reeves states he made a few things clear to the studio.

"Not only did I say this is the perspective where I want to come which is a personal perspective, but I also said this: I'm not free. I cannot start on this [right now]. I'm working on a movie I've been on for three years and I'm certainly not going to drop the ball now."