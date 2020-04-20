Hollywood director Matt Reeves has revealed he is determined to put his own spin on Batman.
The 53-year-old filmmaker has been hired to direct 'The Batman' - but Matt has admitted he's eager to create a superhero movie that's distinct from earlier films.
Asked how he plans to differentiate his movie from previous Batman films, Matt - who previously helmed the 'Planet of the Apes' franchise - explained: ''The way I loved 'Apes' is the way that I loved 'Batman', actually.
''The only two franchises that might have been something I would have connected with, amazingly, are the ones I was approached by. That's been a very special thing. I can't say that about almost any other franchise, that they would have been the right fit for me.
''My thing about it, on both of them, is that I had a particular take that, for me, was personal.
''I feel like if I can't approach something through a perspective that resonates with me on some personal level, I don't know where to put the camera, and I don't know how to talk to the actors.
''I also felt like there have been some great 'Batman' movies, and I didn't want to just do a 'Batman' movie. I wanted to do a 'Batman' movie that could be different.''
Matt also suggested that the break created by the coronavirus pandemic could prove to be beneficial when the movie is released in 2021.
He told the Daily Beast: ''I've worked on some other movies where, for various reasons, you have a shutdown - whether it's an actor gets sick and needs time to recover, or actually one time I got sick and needed time to recover.
''I do find that any time you're in the midst of something enormous where you can suddenly stop and take a little stock of where you're at, that can be a creative gift as well.''
