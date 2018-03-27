Matt LeBlanc has previously said he doesn't think a 'Friends' reunion would be a good idea, and it's something the actor has stuck to in a recent interview. Having taken on the role of Joey Tribbiani throughout the sitcom's entire original run, and even leading a spin-off for his character, LeBlanc is known to audiences across the globe as the wise-cracking ladies' man. Now though, he's moved onto hosting BBC series 'Top Gear', earning great reviews for his performance as a presenter.

Matt LeBlanc doesn't want to play Joey Tribbiani again

Still, despite his willingness to move on and shake off the Tribbiani character, there are legions of fans who want to see him and the rest of the 'Friends' cast make their return for a reunion series, or even a movie.

Speaking with the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, the actor was blunt in his response to a potential 'Friends' reunion: "I don't want to do it."

He continued: "People want to know what happened to them. But it was about a finite period in a person's life after college, before you settle down and start a family. To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don't know what the story would be now. They would all have moved on from that period so it just wouldn't be the same.

"Put bluntly, I don't think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy. Fine when he was drinking coffee in Central Perk, or auditioning for a job. Not so much fun if he's undergoing a medical procedure.

"We were a lot younger then and I think that's how the characters should stay. Normally I'd never say never, but in the case of Friends I would say definitely never."

There have been a slew of fan made trailers for 'Friends' reunion movies in the past, but it looks as if audiences will have to get used to the fact that the series is completely done with. Those looking for a refresher however will be glad to know that Netflix UK recently brought all seasons of the show to fans. Makes for a great Netflix and chill day!