An internal investigation by NBC has found no evidence that anybody in leadership positions at the network had knowledge of any complaints made against former ‘Today’ anchor Matt Lauer before he was fired.

The investigation was led by NBC Universal’s general counsel Kim Harris, and focussed on Lauer’s behaviour in the workplace and the complaints from four women who came forward in late November last year. Following the complaints, Lauer was fired from the network’s popular ‘Today’ show.

As part of the investigation, nearly 70 former and current employees at the network about whether they had previous knowledge of Lauer’s alleged behaviour before the women came forward.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC in November 2017

The report, published on Wednesday morning (May 9th) and seen by Deadline, found that nobody at NBC News, the ‘Today’ show leadership or any of the News Division “received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behaviour prior to November 27th, 2017”.

About the women who came forward, the report states: “Two of the four complainants who came forward said that they believe former NBC News or ‘Today’ show leadership knew or must have known about Lauer’s alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace.”

But the report also found that investigators “were unable to otherwise substantiate” this, and concludes that “the investigation team does not believe that there is a widespread or systemic pattern of behaviour that violates Company policy or a culture of harassment in the News Division.”

The four women all “confirmed that they did not tell their direct manager or anyone else in a position of authority about their sexual encounters with Lauer. Current and former members of NBC News and ‘Today’ show leadership, as well as News HR, stated that they had never received a complaint about inappropriate workplace behaviour by Lauer, and we did not find any contrary evidence.

“We were also unable to establish that any of those interviewed, including NBC News and ‘Today’ show leadership, News HR and others in positions of authority in the News Division, knew that Lauer had engaged in sexual activity with other employees,” the report continued. “Every such individual credibly responded that they had no such knowledge.”

