'The Simpsons' special 'Playdate With Destiny' is coming to Disney+ this week.
On Friday (10.04.20), subscriber's to the streaming platform will be able to enjoy a new short film focused on baby Maggie, which was originally released before Disney and Pixer movie 'Onward'.
In a special note on social media, creator Matt Groening wrote: ''Greetings, friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called 'Playdate With Destiny'.
''The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go - stream it starting April 10th on Disney+!''
The short film starts with Maggie Simpson enjoying ''just another day at the park''.
However, when she faces playground peril she gets saved by a heroic young baby, who takes her away from danger and ''steals her heart''.
The pair enjoy a ''blissful first playdate'', and Maggie can't wait to see her new baby beau the next day - but things don't go as planned.
The animated short was originally released in cinemas before 'Onward', and it follows 2012's Oscar-nominated short 'Maggie Simpson in 'The Longest Daycare''.
The latter will also be coming to Disney+ later this month, adding to the platform's collection of 'The Simpsons' projects.
As well as 'The Simpsons Movie', 30 seasons of the animated classic are also available to stream on the service.
Last summer, Groening suggested a sequel to the 2007 feature length film could be in the pipeline after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.
He said: ''No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money.''
