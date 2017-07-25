Long-running funny show, The Simpsons, has reportedly been asked to curb some of its content by executives at 21st Century Fox, creator Matt Groening has revealed. The genius behind the longest running scripted show in broadcast history revealed he has been asked to ease up on jokes about Fox News.

Groening, who was addressing questions during a live panel discussion at the annual Comic-Con event in San Diego, did not specify when the conversation took place, according to The Wrap.

The cartoonist made the statement after an audience member asked if Fox had ever interfered with the creative process of the show.

He said: "We started doing Fox News jokes and they asked us to take it easy on them."

The offensive gag is in reference to an episode that aired in 2010, when a tagline reading 'not racist, but No. 1 with racists' appeared on a Fox News helicopter.

It elicited a rebuke from former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who was ousted from the channel earlier this year amid sexual harassment allegations.

Groening added: "Bill O’Reilly called us pinheads and look what happened."

The panel also disclosed that he and his creative team had refused to let Donald Trump on the show and said he had turned down celebrity guests in the past when they had requested to appear.

Without naming names, executive producer Al Jean said: "Let’s just say he’s the President of the United States."

The Simpson’s is set to air its 29th season this fall and will return for number 30 the following year, breaking the record for most episodes of any scripted show, among both animated and live-action series.