Contactmusic > Matt Damon > Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal Video Interviews

Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal Video Interviews

Matt Damon - The Great Wall Video Interview

Pedro Pascal - The Great Wall Video Interview

Year: 2017

Matt Damon stars in the Chinese fantasy epic 'The Great Wall', as a young orphan from the west who is raised to fight in the army, protecting the world from the beasts that live on the oppoiste side of the Great Wall of China. He talks about how he's always wanted to work with director Zhang Yimou, the incredible scale of the movie, the logistics of having an international cast, the mythical story behind 'The Great Wall' and the folklore that informs it (including that of the great taotie), and of course his relationship with Pedro Pascal and their onscreen antics.

Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, opened up about his love of foreign cinema, how the scale of the film was so big that he wasn't even blown away by the finished trailer because so much of the set was built to scale and how much he enjoyed getting to work alongside Matt, who he describes as one of the most generous men he's ever met in his career.

More Videos