Matt Damon has managed to upset a lot of people by making some rather unwarranted comments about sexual misconduct in Hollywood. He tried to talk about some harassment cases being worse than others, and Minnie Driver has a lot to say in response to that.

Obviously, all actors and actresses are being forced to comment on the recent slew of sexual harassment accusations within the film industry since the Harvey Weinstein scandal, but the problem is, some people just say the wrong thing. Matt Damon even made remarks that seemed to downplay a lot of what was being talked about.

'I do believe that there's a spectrum of behavior, right?' He told ABC News in an interview. 'There's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?'

Naturally, his former co-star from 'Good Will Hunting' Minnie Driver took aim at this idea on social media. 'God God, SERIOUSLY?' Minnie Driver wrote on Twitter. 'Gosh it's so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women's differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem (*profoundly unsurprising).'

The problem with Matt's comments is that any individual can decide what kind of abuse or harassment is worse than others in their own eyes, but for the victim abuse is abuse and no-one should have to experience it even if there are people in relatively 'worse' positions.

'I've realised that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off in their ability to understand', Minnie told the Guardian. 'They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level. I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can't tell a woman about their abuse.'

To make matters worse, Matt also suggested that a spotlight should be thrown on the men who don't commit heinous sex crimes in the industry. 'I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s**tload of guys - the preponderance of men I've worked with - who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected', he told Business Insider.

'If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that.'

We all know that the majority of men out there are not sexual predators of course, but taking the spotlight off those who are won't exactly take us to the next step of eradicating the problem.