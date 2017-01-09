Matt Damon’s career was given an invaluable boost when he and Ben Affleck appeared beside Hollywood heavyweight Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting and the actor has revealed he always thought he would be able to pay the funnyman back the "incredible debt" both he and Affleck owed him.

Now the Oscar award-winning actor has revealed he finds it hard to come to terms with Williams’ suicide two years ago and the fact he will never be able to thank him properly for launching his career.

Damon and Affleck both appeared in the 1997 movie about a troubled teen genius - which they also wrote - but knew it would never have been made had mega star Williams not agreed to star in it.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards last night (Sunday), Damon explained how much he felt he owed Robin Williams for kickstarting his film career.

The 46-year-old producer of Manchester by the Sea said: "Oh man [I have] a lot of Robin Williams memories, good memories of him.

"And Ben said recently, it’s weird, we always felt like we were going to - we had this incredible debt to pay him back .

"And we thought there would be time to do that and just the abruptness of somebody leaving like that - that realisation comes that you’re never going to be able to pay back this incredible thing done for you.

"That movie got made because Robin said he wanted to do it. That changed the trajectory of our careers completely - forever."