An online petition to leave Matt Damon’s cameo in the upcoming ‘Ocean’s 8’ on the cutting room floor has gained nearly 18,000 signatures.

The petition calls on the producers of the all-female reboot, including George Clooney, to remove Damon from the film, accusing him of enabling “his friend Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behaviour” and referencing his recent comments on sexual harassment.

There is a petition calling for Matt Damon’s removal from ‘Ocean’s 8’

The petition reads: “The all-female reboot of Ocean’s 8 was supposed to be an empowering film for women. The movie spotlight the talents of its tremendous female cast and showcase the savvy and prowess of its characters.”

It continues: “Damon's inclusion would trivialise the serious nature of the charges against sexual abusers like Weinstein — a show massive disrespect for the brave women speaking out. It would also send a terrible message about the inevitability of — and lack of accountability for — sexual harassment in the workplace that four in ten American women experience.”

More: Matt Damon Slammed By Minnie Driver For 'Spectrum Of Behaviour' Comments

The petition cites a claim from a journalist that Damon tried to “kill” a 2004 New York Times story about allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein.

Damon later denied this in an interview to Deadline, saying that he had been told by Weinstein the story was about Fabrizio Lombardo, who ran Miramax’s Italian office, and that he had simply called the reporter to vouch for Lombardo.

“Harvey said, Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was,” Damon told Deadline.

“So I did, and that’s what I said to her. It didn’t even make the piece that she wrote. As I recall, her piece just said that Russell (Crowe) and I had called and relayed our experience with Fabrizio. That was the extent of it and so I was very surprised to see it come back. I was never conscripted to do anything.”

Damon also came under fire last week after telling ABC News: “We’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?

"Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”