Damon joined up with Jimmy Kimmel for a spoof of the United Airlines 'passenger bumping' scandal.
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel put aside their light-hearted ‘feud’ for a hilarious segment skewering United Airlines for its recent passenger-bumping PR disaster on the latter’s late night chat show this week.
The two have been engaged in fictitious feud with each other for eight years, largely revolving around how Damon never gets invited as guest to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!” However, they joined forces for the sake of capitalising on the great social media talking point of the last fortnight – the United Airlines scandal in which a passenger was dragged off a United airplane by airport police because he had been bumped from the internal flight.
Matt Damon settled his 'feud' with Jimmy Kimmel for a United Airlines skit
The skit started with Damon providing a voiceover just like a regular commercial, as ‘celebrity spokesperson’ for the beleaguered United, but it soon went off track and started referencing both the scandal, and Kimmel’s failure to book Damon in eight years.
“I can't do this anymore,” Damon said. “Because I know what it's like to get bumped. Trust me – I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll. We're people, dammit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity – not told night after night, 'There's somebody more important, so take a hike’.”
More: Matt Damon befuddled by ‘The Great Wall’
“We need your cooperation, sir, we need this seat,” Kimmel interrupted him by saying. “What do you mean you need this seat?" Damon angrily asked. “I'm doing a voiceover for your company!”
Naturally, the skit ended with a United employee (played by Kimmel) removing Damon from the advert, with the actor screaming “you people are animals!” followed by a clip the real life scream of Dr David Dao, the passenger who was bumped from the flight in real life.
“Hi I'm Jimmy Kimmel inviting you to come fly the friendly skies,” the voiceover continued after the kerfuffle died down.
“In some cases,” Kimmel quipped next, “some people deserve to get bumped.”
More: So why did Matt Damon tell George Clooney to “shut up” after he revealed baby news?
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...