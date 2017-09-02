Matt Damon has claimed that Donald Trump insists on being written into any movies that want to film in one of his properties.

The actor was speaking to the Hollywood Reporter and revealed that he had never met the President, but did share the insider gossip.

But while Trump might insist on filming a cameo when he gives permission to use one of his buildings, his scenes often end up on the cutting room floor -as was the case with Scent of a Woman.

Matt Damon has dished on Donald Trumps demands when directors want to film on his properties

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part. [Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon dished.

“You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, “Hello, Mr. Trump!” — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.

“You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in,” the actor added.

More: Ellen Page Says Matt Damon 'Doesn't Have A Point' With Comments About Actors Sexuality

Damon also gave his thoughts on the President’s response to Charlottesville last month. “The night that the president [made his] ‘many sides’ comment was absolutely abhorrent,” he said.

“Look, everybody’s got a voice at this point and everybody’s shouting their opinions. But I’m obviously very concerned with the state of things and with the damage that’s being done to our institutions; it’s just very pernicious what [Trump’s] doing.”

The actor added that he particularly appreciated a joke made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about the President’s reaction. “I thought Jimmy Kimmel’s line was the best,” he said.

“When he said that Trump said there were fine people on both sides, and showed the clip of the guys screaming ‘Jews will not replace us,’ and cut back to Jimmy saying: ‘Let’s get something straight. If you’re with a group of people ‘chanting Jews will not replace us’ and you don’t immediately leave that group, you are not a fine person.’”