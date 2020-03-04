The National frontman not only released a cover of INXS' 'Never Tear Us Apart' for 'Songs For Australia' recently, he's also dropped his own solo charity single; a cover of Mercury Rev's 'Holes' for the '7 Inches For Planned Parenthood' series.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
