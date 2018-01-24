Rap star Queen Latifah has hailed Mary J. Blige following her Oscar nominations.
Queen Latifah has hailed Mary J. Blige following her Oscar nominations.
The 47-year-old star received nods in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in 'Mudbound' and for her track 'Mighty River', which features in the movie - and Queen Latifah has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the American singer.
She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Congratulations @maryjblige on your two Oscar nominations!!! You have made history as the first person to be nominated for a performance and original song in the same year. I am filled with joy for you and I'm so proud and inspired by your talent, drive, and brilliance #Oscarnoms (sic)''
Music producer Timbaland was similarly enthusiastic about Mary's achievement.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Congrats to all the Oscar nominees. And shoutout to @maryjblige for making #Oscars history today! #OscarNoms (sic)''
Meanwhile, Mary recently revealed she overcame her fear of chickens while filming 'Mudbound'
The singer-turned-actress - who stars as Florence Jackson in the new drama - includes one scene that sees Mary pick up a live chicken.
She explained: ''There were shots where I just had to stand out in the rain and pick up that chicken over and over again. It was beautiful.
''Once I picked it up, that phobia was gone. It was like, 'Oh, I'm not afraid of anything now.''
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....