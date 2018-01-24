Queen Latifah has hailed Mary J. Blige following her Oscar nominations.

The 47-year-old star received nods in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in 'Mudbound' and for her track 'Mighty River', which features in the movie - and Queen Latifah has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the American singer.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Congratulations @maryjblige on your two Oscar nominations!!! You have made history as the first person to be nominated for a performance and original song in the same year. I am filled with joy for you and I'm so proud and inspired by your talent, drive, and brilliance #Oscarnoms (sic)''

Music producer Timbaland was similarly enthusiastic about Mary's achievement.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Congrats to all the Oscar nominees. And shoutout to @maryjblige for making #Oscars history today! #OscarNoms (sic)''

Meanwhile, Mary recently revealed she overcame her fear of chickens while filming 'Mudbound'

The singer-turned-actress - who stars as Florence Jackson in the new drama - includes one scene that sees Mary pick up a live chicken.

She explained: ''There were shots where I just had to stand out in the rain and pick up that chicken over and over again. It was beautiful.

''Once I picked it up, that phobia was gone. It was like, 'Oh, I'm not afraid of anything now.''