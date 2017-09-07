Mary J. Blige was ''petrified'' to interview Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter was tasked with interviewing the then-Presidential candidate last year and she admits her lack of experience influenced her decision to serenade Clinton with a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's 'American Skin (41 Shots)'.

She said: ''[I was] petrified to do the interview because I'm not a journalist. But I became one. I'm an actress so I turned that thing on and made it happen. That was a nice conversation.''

Mary was eager to support the Democrat Presidential candidate, who ultimately lost the US election to controversial billionaire Donald Trump.

The singer explained her conduct during the interview was designed to showcase the more human side to Clinton's personality.

Speaking to Variety magazine, Mary shared: ''That was going to be my first female president, so I'm going hard for people to hear her voice and see her other than a politician.

''They took one piece of the song and played it everywhere. And then they felt stupid afterwards [because] the interview was great. That's the problem - people take a piece of something that they don't understand and pick at it and tease it.''

Despite the subsequent criticism, Mary admitted it remains one of her career highlights.

She said: ''It was a moment for me where I was like, 'I'm actually interviewing Hillary Clinton.' That was close to graduating from high school. My people didn't accept it. So I was like, 'Here's another hit.'''