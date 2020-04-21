Marvin Humes is delighted to have ''a little Marv'' on the way.

The JLS star and his wife, former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, are expecting a baby boy and Marvin is delighted to be getting another man in the house as he is surrounded by girls, Rochelle and their two daughters, Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three.

Speaking on the Capital Breakfast show with Roman Kemp on Tuesday (21.04.20), Marvin said: ''Even my dog's a girl, I'm so happy that finally a little Marv's coming along. Of course, listen, if it was a girl I would've loved that just as much, but of course it's a nice feeling to know I've got a little man on the way.''

The 35-year-old singer also joked that Rochelle's pregnancy is a result of them spending too much time in lockdown together.

He said: ''I've been in quarantine too long, do you know what I mean?''

Marvin also revealed that he was very nervous about Rochelle, 31, cutting his hair while the pair are in lockdown due to he coronavirus pandemic and joked that she had Facetimed his barber for tips on how to get his trim right.

He told Capital Breakfast co-host Sian Welby: ''I was nervous the first time because it was the first time she picked up a pair of clippers to my head but she was on FaceTime to my barber so he was talking her through it.

''I mean, Sian, let's be honest there's not much left. It's not tricky, it's not that hard.''

Roman added that he saw Rochelle with a leg razor in the Instagram clip, with Marvin claiming she took out a ''Venus leg thing'' during the haircut.

Marvin said: ''She got like an eyebrow liner thing and then took out her Venus leg thing!''

The couple revealed that they are expecting a son in a social media clip which showed their daughters discovering the news on an Easter egg hunt.

In the video, the girls are given a note by the Easter Bunny which Alaia-Mai reads out.

It says: ''Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop.

''You and Valentina are such good sisters but now it's time to add someone new to the mixture.

''Now that's all from me, the Easter Bunny, the BIG news is you have a baby brother inside Mummy's Tummy!''

