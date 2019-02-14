Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too. To help you get your evening off to a good start, we've come up with a playlist of some of the steamiest songs to be played in the bedroom.

Sexy Boy - Air

From the French electronica duo's 1998 debut album Moon Safari, this classic appeared in the film 10 Things I Hate About You. Few things are sexier than the French language, and paired with a feminine croon and a psychedelic synth line it's a perfect bedroom theme.

Teardrop - Massive Attack

Beautifully metaphorical trip hop featuring ethereal vocals from Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins, Teardrop appeared on Massive Attack's 1998 third studio album Mezzanine. It was allegedly influenced by the death of Fraser's close friend Jeff Buckley.

Twist - Goldfrapp

Or, indeed, any song by Goldfrapp. They have a history of dreamy soundscapes and sexy lyrics, but Twist from 2003's Black Cherry is particularly sensual. Alison Goldfrapp described it as an adolescent sexual fantasy inspired by a fairground worker who was spinning the waltzers.

What's In Your Head - Disclosure

House music can be sexy too! What's In Your Head is a bonus track from the deluxe edition of their debut album Settle released in 2013 and it has everything a bedroom tune needs: a low rhythm, breathy noises and a trippy synth line.

Oh My God - P!nk ft. Peaches

Pink's rasping vocals are perfectly suited to this playlist, but her sexiest song has got to be this gem from her 2003 second album Try This. The lyrics are unambiguous, and feature a rap by Canadian electronic artist Peaches.

Windowlicker - Aphex Twin

Released in 1999, this is probably the most famous track from the iconic electronic musician. It's hardly romantic; both the video and the one lyric ("J'aime faire des croquettes au chien") are parodical, however the actual music itself is as sensual as it gets.

Sweet the Sting - Tori Amos

Tori Amos often weaves philosophical themes into her lyrics, and while Sweet the Sting, taken from 2005's The Beekeeper, sounds like a metaphor for romantic passion, it goes a lot deeper than that.

Hardly Wait - PJ Harvey

This one isn't a well-known tune from the singer as it was a gem from her 1993 compilation 4-Track Demos, but it's certainly one of her sexiest songs. It was later covered by Juliette Lewis of Juliette And The Licks (and star of From Dusk till Dawn).

Cola - Lana Del Rey

Taken from her 2012 EP Paradise and her debut album reissue Born to Die: The Paradise Edition, this song is pure filth from the first line. She cut the song from future setlists following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, however, because of the line "Harvey's in the sky with diamonds".

Closer - Nine Inch Nails

The most direct bedroom tune you'll probably ever hear, there's no mincing of words from Trent Reznor in this classic from 1994's The Downward Spiral. So you might be surprised to learn, then, that he claims the song is actually about self-hatred.

Let's Get It On - Marvin Gaye

Let's Get It On is the title song from the most successful Motown album in history. It's a smooth, classic R&B number with one of the most famous sax-intros ever, but it's also inoffensive. It's hardly the Closer of 1973.

Love To Love You Baby - Donna Summer

From the 1975 album of the same name, this caused quite the controversy thanks the recordings of Donna making sexual noises throughout the track. That combined with the glittering disco tune and breathy vocals makes for a super sexy number that's still adored today.

Often - The Weeknd

A lot of songs from The Weeknd make perfect bedroom listening, but Often - from 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness - is one of the sexiest. It's certainly one of the most graphic, lyrically.

Skin - Rihanna

2010's Loud had a lot of epic tracks on it, and Skin is an all-time favourite. Rihanna was known to perform the song live while giving a member of the audience a lap dance during her Loud Tour.