Andrew Garfield has praised director Martin Scorsese for his work on their Catholicism based film 'Silence', dubbing him a 'master' at what he does. The film is released this week, and it's already received much critical acclaim for its depiction of the journey of two Jesuit priests to Japan in the 17th century.

Andrew Garfield stars in 'Silence'

'Silence' has been something that Martin Scorsese wanted to work on since the release of his last major religious project , 1988's 'The Last Temptation of Christ'. It's based on the 1966 novel of the same name by Shusaku Endo and also stars Liam Neeson and Adam Driver. It explores a period of time where Christianity was prohibited in Japan, though missionaries still ventured there to spread the word of God and suffered desperately as a consequence.

'It is a passion project for Marty and it did become a passion project for me by proxy', Andrew revealed in an interview about the film. 'Not only because obviously he is who he is; he is such a master and he is such a gift himself to storytelling, to cinema itself, he is the High Priest of cinema; in that regard it was very easy for me to devote myself to his vision.'

Martin's next project is a gangster biopic starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci entitled 'The Irishman'. He's already rumoured to be working on another film with Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Devil in the White City', though further details on that are few.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has completed two other films slated for this year; David Robert Mitchell's modern crim noir 'Under the Silver Lake' and Andy Serkis' 'Breathe', which is about a man whose life and relationship changes when he is left paralyzed through polio.

'Silence' is set to be released tomorrow (January 13th 2017).