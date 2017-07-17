Cult film legend Martin Landau has died at 89-years-old during a short stay in hospital over the weekend. He's the second cinematic genius to have died in the last three days, with director George A. Romero passing the following day at the age of 77.

Martin Landau at French consulate post-Oscar brunch

The 'Ed Wood' star died on Saturday afternoon (July 15th 2017) at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center following 'unexpected complications' in relation to the reason he was hospitalized, according to TMZ. Further details regarding his death are yet to be revealed.

Brooklyn-born Landau landed his breakthrough role as Leonard in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller 'North by Northwest'. He later won his first award - a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor - for his appearance in 'Tucker: The Man and His Dream', and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's 1994 cult biopic 'Ed Wood' starring Johnny Depp.

Among his other classics were Woody Allen's 'Crimes and Misdemeanors', and the animated movies '9' and 'Frankenweenie'. He also made a number of television appearances, notably the Golden Globe winning TV series 'Mission: Impossible' which co-starred his ex-wife Barbara Bain and ran from 1966 to 1973, as well as 70s sci-fi series 'Space: 1999' in which Barbara also starred.

Martin's last film to have been released was Howard Weiner's comedy drama 'The Last Poker Game', but he will also make an appearance in the forthcoming sci-fi movie 'Without Warning'. He was due to star in Noah Taft's 2018 movie 'Nate & Al' with Josh Peck and Richard Dreyfuss, but obviously the cast will now see a re-shuffle.

'Had the honor of spending some time with him, a legend', Josh said on Twitter. 'Thanks for the years of Joy, you were a great actor and an even better man.'

Martin Landau is survived by his two daughters; Susan and Juliet Landau; from his former marriage to Barbara Bain. Juliet is best known for her portrayal of Drusilla in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.