Martin Garrix Pictures

Martin Garrix performs at Barclaycard BST Hyde Park - London United Kingdom - Sunday 2nd July 2017

Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix

Coachella 2017 - Week 1 - Day 1 - Celebrity Sightings - Indio California United States - Saturday 15th April 2017

Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix

VO5 NME Awards 2017 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 15th February 2017

Martin Garrix

Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet - London United Kingdom - Sunday 4th December 2016

Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix

The 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) held at the Ahoy Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotterdam Netherlands - Sunday 6th November 2016

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 27th September 2016

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 24th September 2016

The 2015 MTV EMAs - Press Room - Milan Italy - Sunday 25th October 2015

The 2015 MTV EMAs - Arrivals - Milan Italy - Sunday 25th October 2015

Isle of MTV Malta 2015 - Valletta Malta - Tuesday 7th July 2015

Capital FM Summertime Ball - London United Kingdom - Saturday 6th June 2015

Coachella 2015 - Week 1 - Day 3 - Celebrity Sightings - Indio California United States - Monday 13th April 2015

Tiesto and Martin Garrix attend this year's kick-off event for 7UP 7x7UP Amps Up event - Fort Lauderdale Florida United States - Thursday 26th March 2015

4th Annual Pencils Of Promise Gala - New York City United States - Wednesday 22nd October 2014

Radio 1's Big Weekend Glasgow - Glasgow United Kingdom - Friday 23rd May 2014

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.