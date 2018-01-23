Martin Garrix sees similarities between DJing and extreme sports.

The 21-year-old Dutch DJ is set to perform an event surrounding the X Games later this month, and he's spoken of the parallels he can see between the two disciplines.

Martin explained: ''Even though [DJing and extreme sports] are two completely different things, they both have the dedication in common - I think both jobs require giving up certain things in your daily life in order to accomplish things in your career.

''I hope to give away a crazy show in Aspen. People can expect to hear a lot of tracks I made together with other artists last year, but I also hope to play some of my new stuff I've been working on.''

Martin is planning to release lots of new music over the coming months.

And the DJ has revealed that he doesn't want to put any ''limits'' on his tunes.

He told Billboard: ''I try to stay away from thinking in boxes when working on new music. I think when creativity has no limits or boundaries you come to the point where new sounds arise.

''I have a release coming up with a great producer who is also a good friend of mine. We have worked together before, so I can't wait for everyone to hear this new track we came up with.''