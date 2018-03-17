When 'Sherlock' hit screens all the way back in 2010, it became an instant success. Benedict Cumberbatch led the series in the titular role and impressed with his compelling performance, whilst Martin Freeman allowed for a little balancing of personality, bringing John Watson to life. Whilst this was a show based on the Arthur Conan Doyle novel series, it was a whole new beast in its own right.

Martin Freeman plays John Watson in the BBC's series 'Sherlock'

Despite the love for the BBC series, there have only been a total of four seasons of 'Sherlock' in the almost eight years since it began, totalling just 15 episodes. It's a move that's been lauded by millions, so that the quality of the show remains at a high, but when season 4 made its debut there was a notable dip in ratings and critical response. Since then, there's not been much news in the way of getting any new episodes in the future, no matter how fervent the fan base can be in demanding them.

That's something Freeman has commented on in a new interview, even admitting that the enjoyment he would have once felt in being a part of 'Sherlock' has now disappeared.

In a chat with The Telegraph, the actor was asked about the future of 'Sherlock', to which he replied: "To be absolutely honest, it [was] kind of impossible. Sherlock became the animal that it became immediately. Whereas even with [the U.K. version of] The Office, it was a slow burn. But Sherlock was frankly notably high quality from the outset. And when you start [that high] it’s pretty hard to maintain that. Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing. People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f—ing do this, otherwise, you’re a c—.’ That’s not fun anymore."

The fact that one of the show's leading stars doesn't seem too bothered about making a return doesn't leave fans excited for the future of 'Sherlock'. Now, with Freeman and Cumberbatch becoming such big stars, even bringing Marvel Comics characters to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it wouldn't be surprising if we never saw the BBC's detective series make a return.

Still, ending a series when it's still riding a huge wave of success wouldn't be the worst decision in the world. We've seen many go on for far too long in the past and have a major dint in their legacy. Keeping that fate away from 'Sherlock' is the best course of action.

Those looking for their Sherlock Holmes fix may however get it with a third entry into the film series, which stars Robert Downey Jr. as the lead. The actor previously confirmed that the movie would be happening, with filming taking place a little later this year.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Sherlock' as and when we get it.