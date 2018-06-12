Maroon 5 have just dropped a video for their rendition of one of Bob Marley's most famous hits: 'Three Little Birds'. It stays largely faithful to the original, and it's the perfect summer boost we needed.
The band enjoy a reggae session in their newest video, which also features animated dancing figures made of water, trees, electricty, fire and smoke among other extraneous elements. The video is for Hyundai's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.
Sometimes there's nothing that can beat the classics. Maroon 5 haven't released any music since their 2017 album 'Red Pill Blues', though they did recently drop the video for 'Girls Like You', starring Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown and Ellen DeGeneres among others.
People have been recording covers of 'Three Little Birds' for years; Panic! at the Disco, Connie Talbot and even Billy Ocean all have famous versions of the track. And, of course, Bob's son Ziggy Marley recorded the song with Sean Paul for 2004's 'Shark Tale'.
The song originally appeared on Bob Marley's 1977 album 'Exodus', which also featured the hit 'Jamming'.
