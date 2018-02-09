Maroon 5 go surrealist in the video for their newest song 'Wait', taken from their sixth studio album 'Red Pill Blues'. The song was first available as an instant download for album pre-orders on Halloween 2017.
The video begins with Adam Levine rising from his coffin at a funeral where his lover (played by Alexandra Daddario from 'Baywatch') is also lying in a casket. He drops a scorpion on her, whose sting reanimates her, and the scenes that follow appear to represent their stormy - and indeed poisonous - relationship.
Produced by John Ryan, 'Wait' is Maroon 5's first single of the year, but follows the new album's previous songs 'Don't Wanna Know' featuring Kendrick Lamar, 'Cold' featuring Future and 'What Lovers Do' featuring SZA.
The band dropped 'Red Pill Blues' in November 2017, named for the 'red pill/blue pull' themes of 1999's 'The Matrix', and embark on their supporting tour in March with two shows in South America. Then in June, September and October they'll tour extensively across North America.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.