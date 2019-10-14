Artist:
Song title: Memories
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Who knew Pachelbel's Canon could be transformed into such a beautiful modern pop song? That's exactly what Maroon 5 has managed to do with 'Memories', the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album. The song was written in memory of the band's friend and manager Jordan Feldstein who passed away in 2017.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Maroon 5 - Memories Video

Maroon 5 - Three Little Birds...

Maroon 5 - Girls Like You...

Maroon 5 - Wait Video

Maroon 5 - Cold ft. Future...

Maroon 5 - Dont Wanna Know...

Maroon 5 - This Summers Gonna...

Maroon 5 - This Summers Gonna...

Maroon 5 - This Summers Gonna...

Maroon 5 - Sugar (Vevos Guess...