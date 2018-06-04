Maroon 5 celebrate all that's good about women with the video for their song 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B, including cameos from women of all walks of life who have made a difference in the empowerment of the female gender in their careers.
As well as featuring cameos from a number of stars the likes of Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres, Gal Gadot and Millie Bobby Brown, it also featured sports personalities, politicians, activists, viral sensations and entrepreneurs.
In the final shot, we see frontman Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo and their 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose. But just to drum the message across about all these women doing fantastic things for their gender, many of the stars of the video are wearing T-shirts promoting various social justice movements.
'Girls Like You' features on Maroon 5's sixth studio album 'Red Pill Blues', which they released in November 2017. It's the fifth single from the record which also includes the songs 'What Lovers Do' featuring SZA and 'Don't Wanna Know' featuring Kendrick Lamar.
The band are currently on their Red Pill Blues Tour, performing across North America over the Summer and well into the Fall.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...