This week Maroon 5 dropped their second single of the year with 'What Lovers Do' featuring alt R&B singer SZA. It follows their collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, and comes ahead of their September tour dates which take them right across North and South America.

Adam Levine performs with Maroon 5 at Rock in Rio

The song follows previous two singles 'Cold' featuring Future, which was released back in February, and 'Don't Wanna Know' featuring Kendrick Lamar which came out last October. All are set to appear on the band's forthcoming sixth studio album - the details of which are yet to be announced. The new record is the follow-up to 2014's number one 'V', which featured the hit song 'Sugar'.

'What Lovers Do' was co-written by frontman Adam Levine alongside Brittany Talia Hazzard (professionally known as Starrah) who has previously worked with the likes of Rihanna and Halsey. Produced by Jason Evigan and Ben Billions, the track partially interpolates the funk-laden song 'Sexual' by Swedish producer Neiked featuring Dyo from 2016.

A video for the song is expected to be released in due course. Earlier this week, they unveiled a snippet of the track that could only be unlocked if you went on to their website, where you get re-directed to a page with the single artwork (a mouth licking a lollipop) and you then have to fill in the blank - i.e. '[blank] is what lovers do'.

Maroon 5 have a handful of North, Central and South American shows coming up this September, including the Aspen Snowmass JAS Experience in Colorado, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic, Estadio Nacional Rod Carew in Panama, Rock N Rio in Brazil, Estadio Nacional in Peru and Explanada Cardales Cayala in Guatemala.

Meanwhile, their collaborator, the MTV Video Music Award nominated SZA, has already embarked on her first headline tour in support of her debut album. 'Ctrl' came out back in June featuring the singles 'Drew Barrymore' and 'Love Galore' with Travis Scott, and she later supported Bryson Tiller on his Set It Off Tour.