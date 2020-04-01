Mark Wright has a ''radio voice'' that he ''puts on'' for his shows, according to his wife Michelle Keegan.

The 33-year-old television personality hosts his own radio show on Heart Radio, but isn't completely natural when it comes to talking on air, as his wife Michelle has revealed he switches to a specific radio voice whenever its time to do his show.

Mark has recently been recording his show from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and had said he hopes the change up hasn't been ''annoying'' for his spouse.

Speaking on his show on Tuesday (31.03.20), he said: ''Working from home like many of us, and working from home means people are seeing very different sides to their partners right? Swearing less, swearing more, using work terms at home ...

''My mate right, he heard his wife say the other day, 'Let's touch base tomorrow', he's never heard her say that before, it was very cringey apparently.

''I think I've been alright, I don't think I've been any different or annoying. One person who can confirm that though is my wife Michelle of course, she's here with me all day everyday. Babe, you're sitting here now listening to the show, what are the most annoying things you would say I've been doing?''

And the 'Our Girl' star responded: ''To be fair you've actually been alright, but you have been doing the radio at home and you have got a bit of a 'radio voice', you do put that voice on, I don't know where it's come from, it works, it works, but you have got a bit of a radio voice.''

Michelle then compared the unique voice to the ''phone voice'' some people have when they answer the telephone.

She added: ''It's like a phone voice, you know when you were younger you heard your mum and dad on the phone, that's what you do for radio.''

