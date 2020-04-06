Mark Wright is relishing ''being together'' with Michelle Keegan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple spent years living apart while he was working on 'Extra' in the UK and his wife filmed 'Our Girl' in South Africa, but now their respective commitments have come to an end, they are enjoying getting to spend more quality time with one another as they stay at home observing social distancing measures ordered to help slow the spread of the disease.

Mark said: ''After years of having a long-distance relationship, I'm now locked up with the girl of my dreams.

''We used to spend all our time on FaceTime calls and talking for hours on the phone in different time zones, but now we are together every minute of the day.

''It's nice to just sit together in the evening in front of the TV without having to worry about rushing off.

''That time is important as a couple -- just being together.''

The 33-year-old presenter is thankful he's been able to stay in touch with his family and friends online because he ''really struggled'' alone when he took part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2011.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''When I was in 'I'm A Celeb...', I really struggled without them.

''I remember thinking, 'If this doesn't do anything for my career, or I get voted out early, I will be leaving the show to go to my family and friends, who I know will be there for me no matter what'.

''I know that is what has kept me so grounded in life.

''My friends would never let me get too big-headed, and that's so important when you are in showbiz.

''I'm lucky I don't suffer with many problems with my mental health, but the only time I do is when I am away from friends and family and Michelle.

''In LA, without my mates around me to bring back that normality, or my mum popping in, or Michelle to cuddle up with on the sofa at night, my anxiety builds up.

''I really am not myself. My friends say I 'get in pickles', because I can't make decisions.''

Mark is also able to keep busy with his Heart FM radio shows and he thinks

he has a responsibility to stay as positive as possible for people during such difficult times.

He said: ''I wouldn't say I find it easy to always be positive, it's hard for everyone to be cheery all the time.

''But I am someone who likes to try to look at the best in life.

''I get to sit in a recording studio and tell people how I'm feeling, how I'm coping and I get all these amazing messages back from listeners.

''It's a wonderful thing to have people try to lift others during this testing time.''