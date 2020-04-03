'1917' Mark Strong will become the latest host of 'Krakenory' in which he will read passages from classic nautical tales.
Hollywood star Mark Strong is to become the latest celebrity host new weekly online reading series 'Krakenory'.
The 56-year-old actor - whose filmography includes 'Shazam!', '1917', 'The Imitation Game' and the 'Kingsman' franchise - has teamed up with Kraken Black Spiced Rum for the drink brand's literary venture which is inspired by CBBC's 'Jackanory' reading TV series.
Strong will read extracts from classic tales including 'The Kraken' by Alfred Lord Tennyson, 'Dover Beach' by Matthew Arnold and 'Part II of The Rime of the Ancient Mariner' by Samuel Coleridge and his videos can be seen on YouTube and Kraken's official Instagram and Facebook pages.
Speaking about the venture, the British actor said: ''I've played some villains in my time, but when it comes to the bad guys, nothing compares to the mighty Kraken, as viewers of 'Krakenory' will soon find out.
''So come join us on a voyage to the unknown. Once you're lost in the pages, you never know where you'll end up.''
New episodes featuring different celebrities will be released weekly to entertain audiences who find themselves self-isolating at home.
The first episode of 'Krakenory' saw The Libertines frontman Carl Barat don a smoking jacket and perform a rendition of 'The Drunken Sailor', followed by a reading of a key passage from Jules Verne's '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea'.
Strong played the role of Captain Smith in '1917' and revealed that he found it ''daunting'' joining the cast of Sir Sam Mendes' war epic, which was shot in a single take format, midway through filming.
He said: ''Coming into it, it's quite daunting because you only have a couple of days.
''Because of the way it was shot, unlike the traditional method, you're literally just playing your sequence in one, and once it was done, it was over, so there wasn't a lot of days involved, it was just a very quick in and out so you had to be right up to speed.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...