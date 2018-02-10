We may not have much to go off in terms of first looks when it comes to upcoming DC Extended Universe movie 'Shazam!', but those involved in bringing it to life have certainly been more than willing to share information about what we should expect over the past few months.

Mark Strong takes on the role of the villainous Sivana in 'Shazam!'

With Zachary Levi set to take on the titular role in the flick; the superhero alter ego of youngster Billy Batson (Asher Angel), fans have been looking forward to seeing a whole new corner of the DCEU explored. When it was announced that horror aficionado David F. Sandberg would be directing, excitement only grew. 'Shazam!' would undoubtedly feel unlike any other DCEU release.

Dr. Thaddeus Sivana has been confirmed as the villain for the picture, with Mark Strong stepping into the role following his time as Sinestro in the failed 'Green Lantern' film back in 2011. For him, this is a reawakening and the chance to do something that he never was allowed the opportunity to do the first time around, as the cliffhanger which would have seen him become a pivotal character in 'Green Lantern 2' was left unanswered, and any chance of a sequel was snuffed out.

Speaking with Total Film, Strong teased of 'Shazam!': "Zachary Levi, who plays the lead, is a very funny guy, and I’ve no doubt he will play with that part and make it interesting. I think DC have realised that they’ve got their canon of films that are dark, and they’ve now found one that’s pretty funny! There are some really funny moments in it."

It's interesting that 'Shazam!' is going for a funnier note rather than a dark and spooky one. The DCEU to-date has been laden with heavy subject matter and tone, and it's something the franchise has suffered from both when it comes to critical reception and overall box office numbers.

If 'Shazam!' is able to break away from that and do something wholly different to all we've seen so far, those making the film could be on to a winner. It's going to be a very interesting few years for the DCEU indeed.

More: Mark Strong Discusses His "Evil" Role In DC Extended Universe Movie 'Shazam!'

'Shazam!' is currently set for release on April 5, 2019.