Mark Ruffalo committed a major cinematic gaffe by accidentally live streaming the audio for the beginning of 'Thor: Ragnarok' at the Los Angeles premiere earlier this week. Thankfully, he realised his mistake only a few minutes into the movie so there were no big spoilers for fans.

Mark Ruffalo at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere

The 49-year-old actor had been excitedly live streaming on the red carpet at the premiere on Tuesday (October 10th 2017) but, so distracted was he by the buzz of the atmosphere, he forgot to stop filming once he got inside the movie theatre. Don't you know you're supposed to turn your cell phone off, Mark?! Fans ended up hearing at least 10 muffled minutes of 'Thor: Ragnarok' from his pocket.

Even though he could have got into big trouble with his bosses for the incident, he seemed to find it just as funny as everybody else in the end. 'I felt bad you weren't there with me. I snuck you in. In my pocket', he Tweeted in response to a fan's comment on the incident, adding: 'All kidding aside... I'm sorry Marvel. Can I have my phone back?'

Probably the most amusing part of it was the end of the stream when he removed the phone from his pocket, realising what he'd done, and giving the camera a very sheepish grin before shutting it off. If there aren't an influx of memes featuring his guilty expression taking over the internet in the next few days we'll be very disappointed.

Mark stars as Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel movie, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Karl Urban, Jaimie Alexander and Jeff Goldblum among others.

'Thor: Ragnarok' will be released in UK theatres on October 24th 2017 and in the US on November 3rd.