Artist:
Song title: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart ft. Miley Cyrus
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Three months after his Michael Jackson 'Diamonds Are Invincible' mash-up, Mark Ronson unveils his first original single in three years. He is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', set to appear on his forthcoming album of 'sad bangers' coming soon (we hope).

