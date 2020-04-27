'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 4.

The conclusion of the Skywalker saga will premiere on Disney+ two months earlier than scheduled to celebrate the date that is affectionately known by fans around the world as Star Wars Day due to the similarity with the saying from the sci-fi franchise ''may The Force be with you''.

'Episode IX' - which was released in cinemas in late 2019 - boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac as well as the final scenes of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

Fans of the sci-fi series will also be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place for the first time ever, beginning with the iconic 'Star Wars: A New Hope'.

What's more, Disney+'s May 4 line-up will include the premiere of the eight-part documentary series 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian', as well as the series finale of the award-winning animated series 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'.

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac previously described 'The Rise of Skywalker' as an ''emotional conclusion'' to the Skywalker saga.

The actor described described the movie as ''epic'' and ''overwhelming''.

He said: ''I think it's an epic, overwhelming, emotional conclusion to the Skywalker saga.''

Oscar, 41 - who first appeared as Poe in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - also admitted it was ''humbling'' to have been involved with the sci-fi series.

He explained: ''It's massive. It's hard to believe that I'm a part of the 42 year story, and to have been able to contribute, especially to the closing of that thing ... it's humbling.''

The actor didn't know if his character would ''make it past the first film'' when he first landed the role - but he relished the 'Star Wars' experience.

He said: ''The whole journey has been a wild, unpredictable ride.''