Mark Hamill is keeping 'Star Wars' fans on their toes with his latest comments about upcoming film 'The Last Jedi'. Though the film hits the big screen at the end of this year, not much is known about the story viewers will be watching take place when it makes its debut. All we know is that this time around, the exploration of the 'Star Wars' universe will be deeper than ever before, with events likely set to take place that will change the future of the episodic series forever.

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker is a mysterious figure in recent 'Star Wars' releases

With a name like 'The Last Jedi', and Hamill's character Luke Skywalker promising that "It's time for the Jedi to end" in the official trailer for the flick, there's plenty of opportunity for some game-changing moves to be made in 'Episode VIII'.

What we do know is that we'll be travelling to some new locations, with Crait and Canto Bight set to work their way into the hearts of fans, while fan-favourite character Finn (John Boyega) will be waking up from his slumber before embarking on an undercover mission.

"Unexpected is good in a Star Wars film because you’ve seen so much. We have to find another way to throw a curveball and keep the audience on the edge of their seat, hopefully," the actor said in a quick chat with Access Hollywood at this year's D23 event.

Though the "curveball" looks to be something obvious in 'The Last Jedi' thanks to the title, we should learn by now to never take things in the movie world at face value. It's very unlikely that the Jedi are to become an extinct species in 'Episode VIII'; so long as the Dark Side are prevalent and attempting to gain power by any means necessary, the Jedi will be there to tackle them and try to take them down.

But what does that mean for the film and the franchise's future in general? With such an expansive universe, any guess would likely prove futile. We're all just going to have to wait for mid-December and hope for the best for our favourite characters.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' hits cinemas across the globe on December 15, 2017.