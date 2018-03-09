It's been more than 40 years since Mark Hamill first appeared as Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' film series, and it's only now that he has finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was surrounded by his loving co-stars at the event, where George Lucas and Harrison Ford honoured him.

The 66-year-old looked thrilled to accept the prestigious honour in front of Los Angeles' El Capitan Theatre yesterday (March 8th 2018), in front of friends, family and co-stars. Notably in attendance at the special ceremony on the Hollywood Boulevard was the creator of the 'Star Wars' franchise George Lucas.

Lucas honored Mark in a moving speech and dubbed him 'a character that can't be written'. Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo, was also there and made sure to pay tribute to their late co-star and friend Carrie Fisher.

'When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don't have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us', Harrison said. 'But I feel her presence.'

Of course, he was not without a few jokes to crack; he landed his star on the Walk of Fame back in 2003, and quipped that 'there were a lot more people that showed up for [his] star'.

As for Mark himself, there was little he could think to say about the whole thing. 'It's hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way', he said. 'I haven't been this speechless since 'The Force Awakens'.'

Other attendees at the ceremony were Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, series writer Rian Johnson, Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, and one of 'Star Wars'' newest cast members Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in 'The Last Jedi'.

Luke Skywalker is supposed to have died in 'Episode VIII', but it has not yet been confirmed whether or not he will make an appearance in the follow-up.