Mark Hamill has been one of the biggest stars to come from the 'Star Wars' universe ever since it first hit the big screen with its initial episodic trilogy. Playing Luke Skywalker, he lead the sci-fi genre for a number of years before seemingly hanging up his Jedi robes in 'Return of the Jedi'. Over three decades later however, and Hamill would make his return in last year's 'The Last Jedi', following a small scene in 'The Force Awakens' back in 2015.

Though his return may have been a short-lived one, as his time in the film series seemed to come to a definitive end in 'The Last Jedi', Hamill's presence, and of course that of Skywalker, is one that will be felt into the far future. But, could we see the character make a return in a completely different form? An origins story, perhaps?

Speaking with Variety, Hamill opened up about who he might like to see play a young version of Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' universe if the chance ever came around.

He said: "It depends on what point in Luke’s life that you would have him be in the movie. Because at first I’m thinking... the whole point of Luke was that he was bored silly with his life. All he was doing was bullseyeing wamp rats in his T-16. Now, if they could do now where they have five or six plots and you’re cutting around what’s going on all around him and they keep cutting back to a really young Luke, I thought, ‘The one I love is Jacob Tremblay.'"

Tremblay is a Canadian actor who's starred in a number of big flicks such as 'Room' and 'The Smurfs 2', but made his biggest impact with last year's release 'Wonder'. In that film he played youngster Auggie; a boy with facial differences who steps out into mainstream school for the first time, based on the true story of August Pullman.

The youngster certainly has the acting chops to pull off such a role, but whether the opportunity will ever come up is something that remains to be seen.

We'll bring you more 'Star Wars' news as and when we get it!