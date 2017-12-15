He felt like he was on another world in 'The Last Jedi'.
It's true that the sets and scenery from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' have been bigger and better than ever before, and for Mark Hamill it was almost an other-worldly experience that reminded him of his early days working on the franchise. He reveals his favourite memory from working on the new movie.
Mark Hamill at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' photocall
The 66-year-old 'Star Wars' legend was taken back to the days of 'Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope' with the new movie as they shot on the glorious island of Skellig Michael in County Kerry, Ireland for 'The Last Jedi'. There was a moment he almost believed he was Luke Skywalker.
'Probably the most prominent memory would be that island, Skellig Michael', he said in an interview. 'Because it's not easy to get to the top. Those steps are brutal and they go on for days. But when you get to the top, it transports you. It really does feel like you're in another world.'
Watch the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' here:
'I only had that experience once before and that was way back in Tunisia when we were on the salt flats', he recalled of his time in Africa shooting 1977's 'A New Hope'. '[It's] three-hundred-and-sxity degrees of horizon because the salt water doesn't let any vegetation grow.
'It's just unearthly. There I am in my Luke costume with the belt and floating car and R2 was there, and I turned my back - the crew was filming something else - and the sun was going down. I got the chills. I really felt I was in a galaxy far, far away. I certainly wasn't on Earth.'
Skellig Michael was the closest he got to that experience since the seventies. 'Again I had that feeling', he continued. 'I turned around, I was looking out at the sea - again the crew was engaged somewhere else - and I was alone and I got the goosebumps again. I thought, 'Yep, I'm back'.'
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is in US theatres today (December 15th 2017).
