Mark Hamill has managed to make Donald Trump’s twitter sound even scarier, by reading the President elect’s New Year’s message in the voice of The Joker.

The Star Wars actor uploaded an audio clip of himself to twitter, reading Trump’s tweet in the voice he uses for The Joker in the Batman animated series, in what could be the beginning of a new gig for the actor.

The idea came from Matt Oswald, the brother of comedian Patton Oswald who had retweeted Trump’s New Year’s message and added: “This sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.”

Trump’s unforgettable tweet had read: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!”

Oswald had later tweeted: “BILLION DOLLAR IDEA: an App that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back in @HamillHimself Joker voice. You're welcome.”

Responding to Oswald’s idea, Hamill then tweeted: “As soon as I figure out how to tweet soundbites, I'd LOVE to. Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin! #KremlinCandidate.”

After getting help to send out his first soundbite, Hamill shared the audio clip and teased, “Stay Tuned...for I am #TheTrumpster! #NoJoke.”

Hamill began providing the voice for the Joker in 1992’s 'Batman: The Animated Series’. He has gone on to voice the villain in spin-off series, video games and films, including the most recent, Batman: The Killing Joke movie.