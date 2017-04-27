Mark Hamill opens up about the concepts and ideas within 'Star Wars' that made the film franchise so great and, indeed, so enduring. He is set to reprise his character of Luke Skywalker yet again in the forthcoming 'The Last Jedi' movie, and is rumoured to return for the subsequent 'Episode IX'.

Mark Hamill at the 'Captain America: Civil War' premiere

The 65-year-old actor couldn't have had more respect for the way George Lucas, creator of 'Star Wars' and director of the original movie and the second trilogy, developed the scenes in the movie and described his storytelling as being almost primitive.

'I think that the storytelling is so primal, it's good versus evil and it's very clear even to the youngest viewer', he said. 'I remember saying to George, I wanted to see Darth Vader's first entrance even though I didn't work that day, and I said: 'George, why aren't you cutting away to characters saying, 'Oh that's the Dark Lord of the Sith, he's the most powerful evil'?' [He said] 'He comes on in a black costume and we'll play some scary music. They'll get it'. I thought, wow. What economical storytelling.'

He also went on to compare the timeless nature of the 'Star Wars' movies with that of classic Disney movies and folk stories. 'It's like great fairytales, it's so primal', he continued. 'Then they're also comparable to animated films, like the Disney animated films, in that they're not specific in time. You can't date it by our clothes or our vehicles or anything so it stands the test of time.'

The official release date for the announced 'Star Wars: Episode IX' has just been revealed as May 24th 2019. And while plot details are being kept under wraps (after all, we are yet to find out what happens in 'The Last Jedi'), Mark Hamill is expected to make a return.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be released on December 15th 2017.