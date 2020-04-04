Mark Hamill has penned a thank you letter to 'Star Wars' fans.

The 68-year-old actor shared a touching note on Twitter as he said one last goodbye to his character Luke Skywalker, who he portrayed for the final time in 2019's 'Rise of Skywalker'.

He captioned the special letter, which is being included as part of 'The Complete Skywalker Saga' Blu-ray set, with the words: ''A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins... #StarWars.''

Mark - who first screen-tested for the role in 1976 - admitted that he and original co-stars Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, had no idea that 'Star Wars' would go on to be so beloved by fans.

He wrote: ''What an extraordinary journey it's been.

''Back in 1976, when Carrie, Harrison and I were testing for our roles in what was then called 'The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars', there's no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspire eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story.''

Praising fans who are new to the franchise and those who have been there since the beginning, Mark added: ''As Carrie once said, 'Star Wars' is about family, and that is what we all have become - one giant community that shares the experience of these stories and the fundamental value they instill in us.

''I am deeply thankful for all your continued enthusiasm and dedication to George Lucas' faraway galaxy, which will continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger gallery, filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and, of course, The Force.''