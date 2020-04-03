Mark Hamill has been left ''saddened'' by the death of ''gentleman'' Andrew Jack.

The 76-year-old actor - who portrayed Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' and 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens - passed away on Tuesday (31.03.20) at a hospital in Surrey at the age of 76, after contracting coronavirus and his 68-year-old former co-star paid a touching tribute on Twitter.

He tweeted on Thursday (02.04.20): ''I'm so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack.

''He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted & beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family.''

Andrew - who was also a dialect coach who had worked with the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. - was sadly apart from his wife, Gabrielle Rogers, in his final days as she was in quarantine in Australia.

His agent, Jill McCullough, said in a statement: ''Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach; Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.''

Jill went on to praise her late client for his work ethic and sense of fun.

She continued: ''Andrew was full of life - he was tall and striking with flowing white hair, you wouldn't miss him if he walked into a room. He was still working full pelt, currently coaching on the new 'Batman'.

''He had been a dialect coach for many years and was one of those people who promoted mentoring and supporting younger coaches and he was a pioneer in our industry - in that he demonstrated to producers that we were a necessary department and that the job was important.

''He loved his work and was funny, charming and a joy to be around. He was a friend first and a client second and I will miss doing silly voices and p***ing around with him on set. Dialect coaching isn't just about being good at accents - you need to make actors feel safe and confident - and Andrew's actors adored him.''