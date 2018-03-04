The actor says he hopes Luke actually "teleported" rather than passing away.
Many of the events that took place in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' were controversial for audiences, and one of the most shocking moments came when we saw Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) seemingly exit the series for good. Though he made a big return at the beginning of the film, found in his self-imposed exile by Rey (Daisy Ridley) and brought back into the action, it doesn't look like Luke will be starring in the ninth episodic instalment of the 'Star Wars' series next year.
Mark Hamill made his return as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Causing a distraction that would allow the Resistance to escape an attack, Luke created a hologram of himself to fight Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), but in doing so, audiences saw his physical being disappear. The only thing left behind when all was said and done were Luke's robes, which blew off in the wind, leaving the majority of viewers to come to the conclusion that Luke had died.
That however isn't something Hamill is willing to accept so readily. In fact, he has a rather humorous take on where the 'Star Wars' series should next take his character.
Speaking with the BBC, Hamill said: "I refuse to believe that he’s gone. My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind. He teleported to a nudist colony, that’s what I’m hoping."
Obviously, Hamill's comments should be taken with a pinch of salt, as he enjoys fusing humour into his remarks and keeping fans on their toes. With the disappearance of Luke's robes, we cannot imagine he will be making a return, as it was a nod to when both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda made their final appearances.
Whatever happens in 'Episode IX', you can be sure that millions will be filling cinema seats to get a glimpse of the action. Whether or not Luke comes back remains to be seen, but even if he doesn't, the character has left a mark on the franchise unlike many others.
We'll bring you more 'Star Wars' related news as and when we get it!
