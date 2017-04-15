In four decades, the 'Star Wars' property has become one of the most popular on Earth. Now the most recognisable sci-fi franchise in existence, fans are gearing up for the release of the eighth movie in the episodic series - set to drop later this year - with the first teaser for the film dropping earlier this week.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker with Yoda in 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Over the Easter weekend, the franchise is celebrating 40 years in Florida at the official Star Wars Celebration, with huge guest stars making an appearance over the course of the event. One of those stars is actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the series, and he's managed to send fans of the franchise into a frenzy with his latest comments.

After joking around at the panel that he was suffering from "short-term memory loss", the actor is now teasing fans once more with either a huge spoiler for 'The Last Jedi', or a major red herring.

Speaking to ABC News, Hamill was asked whether Luke Skywalker could be drawn over to the Dark Side during the events of 'The Last Jedi', to which he replied: "It's possible, anything's possible."

So could we be about to see one of the biggest twists in all of 'Star Wars' history? It's certainly something that COULD happen, with Skywalker's infamous father Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader helping birth the Jedi prodigy. It is, as many people have said, 'in his blood'.

There's every chance that Hamill is simply playing around, however. Along with his earlier comments about memory, he'd said he lost "total credibility" because "I lie all the time", in reference to April Fool's Day when he posted a fake "exclusive look" at the 'Episode VIII' trailer.

"And I post an exclusive look at the 'Episode VIII' trailer and it's a trailer on the back lot... It's like the boy who cried wolf, nobody believes me."

More: JJ Abrams Touts Mark Hamill For An Oscar Next Year

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.