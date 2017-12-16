This year, the eighth episodic instalment in the 'Star Wars' series has hit the big screen and certainly made huge waves across the franchise's massive fan base. While everybody's talking about that film, 'The Last Jedi', that hasn't stopped one of the franchise's leads Mark Hamill (who plays Luke Skywalker) from talking about the past movies that have made up the series.

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill at the premiere for 'The Last Jedi'

In 2015, J.J. Abrams unleashed the first part of a new 'Star Wars' trilogy upon the world with his film 'The Force Awakens'. Many thought the movie was playing it a bit too safe, but served as a great platform to introduce new characters such as Daisy Ridley's Rey and John Boyega's Finn.

Abrams said 'A New Hope's storyline was rehashed for the film so that fans could be reminded about the best parts of the movie, whilst also bridging the release to the prequel trilogy series of films.

Recently speaking with Metro, Hamill talked about the prequel film trilogy: "What I thought was great about the prequels was the different technology that I had never seen before. All that CGI. And the fact that [George Lucas] wasn’t trying to do the same experience all over again. I thought 'The Force Awakens' did that more than the early ones because it had that the girl from a different planet, the death star, the Cantina sequence."

These comments are particularly interesting because of Hamill recently admitting that he wished Disney would have listened more to the franchise's creator George Lucas when putting 'The Force Awakens' together. While he may not be the biggest fan of the film, it was one that allowed him to be reintroduced for his bigger role in 'The Last Jedi' this year.

More: Mark Hamill Shares His Favourite Memory From Making 'Star Wars'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is out in cinemas now, with 'Episode IX' scheduled for release on December 20, 2019. 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will be released on May 25, 2018.