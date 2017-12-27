Mark Hamill has admitted he regrets publicly voicing his criticism of ‘The Last Jedi’ and director Rian Johnson.

During the press tour for the film earlier this month, Hamill gave a few choice quotes about the direction of his character in the new movie, including saying he was “not my Luke Skywalker.”

Mark Hamill at ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere

But on Twitter, Tuesday, Hamill wrote: “I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private.

“All I wanted was to make a good movie. I got more than that @RianJohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill.”

In an interview with Spanish website SensaCine, Hamill had criticised the direction Johnson went with Skywalker.

“I said to Rian, I said ‘Jedis don’t give up,’" the actor explained. "I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference, but, it’s not my story anymore.

"It’s somebody else’s story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective.” Hamill then added he had been forced to figure out, “what could have happened that would make the most hopeful, optimistic character end up in this dark place.

"I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s Jake Skywalker – he’s not my Luke Skywalker,” he added.

Hamill also told Vanity Fair that, after reading the script for ‘The Last Jedi’, he had said to Johnson, “I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realise your vision.”

Despite Hamill’s criticisms the film has so far taken nearly $800 million worldwide. The film's direction has proved divisive among fans, but has been a hit with critics, scoring a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.