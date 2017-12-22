Since the release of the eagerly anticipated 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', there has been quite the mixed reaction from fans. Now it seems that even Mark Hamill had some reservations about the direction his character Luke Skywalker took within the new storyline created by Rian Johnson.

Mark Hamill at the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The 66-year-old was thrilled to be back in the thick of things with the second part of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy, having only made the briefest of appearances in 2015's 'The Force Awakens'. However, he did admit that he clashed slightly with the director/screenwriter over what he deemed a very different interpretation of his character.

'I said to Rian, I said, 'Jedis don't give up'. I mean, even if he had a problem he would maybe take a year to try and regroup', Mark said in an interview. 'And if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong, so right there we had a fundamental difference. But it's not my story anymore, it's somebody else's story and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective.'

Mark is referring to this point of Luke Skywalker effectively having left his Jedi prospects behind to live a life of exile away from the Rebellion. But Mark doesn't believe this would ever have happened, regardless of it being an important point in the development of the story.

'That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that, I'm sorry!' He continued. 'I'm talking about the George Lucas 'Star Wars', this is the next generation of 'Star Wars' so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he's Jake Skywalker. He's not my Luke Skywalker.'

He confesses that he's still not entirely comfortable with Luke's new objective, but he's also not going to dwell on it because 'it's only a movie'.

'I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well but, listen, I still haven't accepted it completely', he said. 'I hope people like it, I hope they don't get upset.'

More: Read our review of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Plus, he was quick to point out that this wasn't a criticism of Rian Johnson's involvement as a whole because, differences aside, he came to believe that he 'was the exact man that they needed for this job'.