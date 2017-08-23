Hello Daaave! Fans of the BBC’s disturbing cult phenomenon ‘The League of Gentlemen’ were thrilled today to learn that the pitch-black comedy series will be returning for three special episodes later this year.

The BBC announced on Wednesday (August 23rd) that the show’s creators, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson are teaming up to resurrect the bizarre world of Royston Vasey and its creepy but compelling inhabitants.

The three special episodes for BBC Two have been commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of the first broadcast of ‘The League of Gentlemen’ on radio way back in 1997.

The show proved so popular that it moved on to BBC Two in 1999, winning a BAFTA in 2000 for Best Comedy Series before ending in 2002 after winning a Rose d’Or for its third series. While it was followed by a feature film, The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse, and a stage production, ‘The League of Gentlemen Are Behind You!’, the occasional rumours of a fourth series have never come to pass.

While Mark Gatiss has since become a script-writer for BBC shows like ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Doctor Who’, Shearsmith and Pemberton have continued to channel the same dark humour for other comedies such as ‘Inside No.9’ and ‘Psychoville’.

A potential reunion had been flagged up earlier this year, when Pemberton told the Radio Times that the full cast of original creators was about to meet again.

Pemberton told The Daily Mirror on Wednesday: “I think there is still an appetite for it, people still remember it, we are all still great mates and I see no reason why not. We won't rush it, it's something we want to go get it right.”

Patrick Holland, the Controller of BBC Comedy, said at a panel at the Edinburgh Festival on Wednesday that the re-appearance of Royston Vasey on British screens was a “much anticipated return”.

